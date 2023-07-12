'Shark Tank' Investor Kevin O'Leary Marvels At Threads' Explosive Growth: 'I Have Never, Ever Seen Anything Like This'

Kevin O’Leary‘s jaw-dropping reaction to the skyrocketing growth of Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Threads app has the business world buzzing with anticipation.

What Happened: “Shark Tank” investor O’Leary expressed his astonishment at the unprecedented growth of the Threads app, catching the attention of businesses and investors alike.

According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the app, part of the Instagram platform, amassed an astounding 100 million sign-ups within days of its launch on July 5.

In an interview with CNBC, O’Leary described the rapid user growth as unparalleled, emphasizing that Threads’ success has yet to expand to Europe, where his businesses operate.

“I have never, ever seen anything like this,” O’Leary said. “This is unprecedented, and it’s not even in Europe yet, and we sell in Europe. This thing — and I’ll say it again — is on fire.”

With Threads’ soaring user base, O’Leary predicted that small businesses would witness higher returns on their advertising investments, emphasizing the importance of reaching the app’s rapidly growing audience.

He also commended Zuckerberg for prioritizing storytelling across his social media platforms, acknowledging the remarkable opportunities these platforms offer to small businesses in promoting their products or services, the report noted.

Why It’s Important: Thread’s ability to facilitate text-based posts, similar to Elon Musk‘s Twitter, has also sparked a potential legal dispute, with the tech billionaire threatening to sue Meta.

Since Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion last year, the microblogging site has faced challenges with advertisers, experiencing a significant drop in ad sales and many abandoning the platform.

