On Elon Musk's Twitter Pretty Soon The Only Advertiser Left Will Be 'My Pillow,' Says Stephen King

Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk and horror fiction writer Stephen King exchanged yet another round of social media digs on Wednesday.

What Happened: King tweeted that "Pretty soon the only advertiser left on Twitter will be My Pillow."

Is My Pillow actually a great pillow? Now I'm curious. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

My Pillow is a company founded by Michael James Lindell, a supporter and financier of former President Donald Trump.

The billionaire entrepreneur pointed to the possible effect the Twitter exchange was going to have on the sales of My Pillow.

Headline: "Stephen King Tweet Causes My Pillow Sales to Skyrocket!" Lmaooo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Why It Matters: After Musk took over Twitter, advertisers paused promotions on the social media platform.

Those who halted ads include Oreo Cookie maker Mondelez International Inc MDLZ and General Motors Corporation GM. The automaker was one of the first to take such a step.

Companies such as General Mills and Gilead Sciences were also in the process of halting their advertisements at the beginning of the month.

This is despite the fact that Musk addressed advertisers’ concerns surrounding false information and hate speech at the outset after he took over.

"I understand if [advertisers] want to kind of, you know, give it a minute and kind of see how things are evolving," said Musk at the time.

