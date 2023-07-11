European Regulator Expands Ozempic Probe To Include Other Weight Loss Drugs Over Suicide Risks

On Tuesday, the European Union’s drug regulator expanded its investigation into the risk of suicidal thoughts and self-injury among patients taking weight loss and diabetes medications, including those produced by Novo Nordisk NVO.

The probe now encompasses about 150 reported cases, with a conclusion expected in November, CNBC reports.

What Happened: The European Medicines Agency (EMA) did not specify which additional drugs are now included in the investigation. However, it could potentially involve Eli Lilly‘s LLY diabetes drug Mounjaro and similar products under development by Pfizer PFE and Amgen AMGN.

The EMA launched the investigation following the Icelandic Medicines Agency’s flagging of three cases of suicidal thoughts and self-injury in patients taking drugs containing liraglutide and semaglutide.

These ingredients are found in Novo Nordisk’s weight loss drugs Saxenda and Wegovy, and its diabetes drug Ozempic. Novo Nordisk has stated that their safety data does not demonstrate a causal association between these drugs and suicidal or self-harming thoughts.

Why It Matters: The EMA’s investigation could potentially establish new side effects associated with blockbuster drugs such as Wegovy and Ozempic. These drugs, already known to cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, do not currently list suicidal behavior as a side effect in the EU product information.

The U.S. prescribing information for Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda also does not list suicidal thoughts or self-injury as side effects, but it does include a recommendation to monitor patients for depression or suicidal thoughts and to discontinue the drug if symptoms develop.

This investigation comes amid high demand for Novo Nordisk’s weight loss medications and legal action against pharmacies over illegal sale of their products.

