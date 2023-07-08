Watch: Casey DeSantis Releases Video For 'Mamas For DeSantis' As Governor Trails Trump In Polls

Casey DeSantis, the First Lady of Florida, has released a new video for the group Mamas for DeSantis, outlining the right-wing agenda her husband, Governor Ron DeSantis, has implemented in Florida and plans to bring to the national stage. The video, which was met with derision from the left, comes as part of the Governor’s campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.

What Happened: In the video, Casey DeSantis lists a number of Republican concerns, including school initiatives on diversity, equity, and inclusion, LGBTQ+ rights, and race in U.S. history, all of which she claims her husband has “stopped,” The Guardian reports. She also promises to fight back against any attempts to “exploit [our kids’] innocence to advance your agenda.” The video concludes with a call to action for mothers and grandmothers across the country to elect Ron DeSantis as president.

Despite the strong rhetoric, polling data suggests that Governor DeSantis has a significant gap to close if he is to secure the Republican nomination over former President Donald Trump. Most averages show DeSantis trailing Trump by around 30 points, even as the former president faces a series of criminal indictments.

Why It Matters: The video release comes amidst a series of challenges for the DeSantis campaign. The Governor has been criticized by Trump, who has called his campaign “dead” and “heading to hell.” Despite this, DeSantis’s fundraising efforts have been strong, with his campaign raising $20 million in the first six weeks.

His campaign has faced criticism for its approach, with former Senator Claire McCaskill describing the Governor as having the “personality of a dead frog” and predicting his attempts to “out-Trump Trump” will fail.

