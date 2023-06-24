Former Vice President Mike Pence, on Friday, said advocating for stricter abortion regulations is a "winning issue" for the Republican Party in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

What Happened: During an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” scheduled to be aired this weekend, Pence urged other GOP presidential candidates to endorse a nationwide ban on abortions after 15 weeks.

"It's so much more important than politics to me, but I also think it's a winning issue. I did this week call on every other candidate for the Republican nomination to support a minimum standard of a 15-week ban on abortion at the national level," Pence said.

This came after the former VP made a similar call during the annual conference for the Faith & Freedom Coalition on the eve of the first anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark ruling that established a constitutional right to abortion.

"We must not rest, and we must not relent until we restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law in every state in this country," he said, adding, "Every Republican candidate for president should support a ban on abortion before 15 weeks as a minimum nationwide standard."

Why It Matters: Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, nearly two dozen states have implemented substantial measures to curtail abortion access. The 2022 midterm elections witnessed a significant focus on the issue of abortion and it is expected to be in the limelight throughout the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Midterm exit polls indicated that abortion was one of the most important issues to voters, and those who listed it as their top issue overwhelmingly voted for Democrats.

