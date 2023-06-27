Russian forces reportedly fired a banned choking gas at Ukrainian troops, only to have the wind blow it back toward them, Business Insider reported.

What Happened: According to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces used phosphorus munitions, a type of weapon that is banned under the Geneva Convention due to its choking effects. However, the wind direction reportedly changed, causing the gas to blow back toward the Russian forces.

The Ukrainian military has been documenting and reporting all instances of Russia’s use of banned weapons to international organizations.

Why It Matters: This incident comes amidst escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Ukrainian pilots have been pleading for F-16 jets to better protect their skies against Russian aviation as they struggle to contain Russian aviation with their current fleet of Soviet-era Su-25s. The pilots argue that the U.S.-made F-16 jets could significantly enhance their air defense, as Benzinga highlighted.

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has stated that Russia has been displaying genuine intentions in resolving the ongoing Ukraine war, blaming the U.S. for the current situation. He argued that the U.S. has been the one not acting in good faith, as Benzinga noted.

