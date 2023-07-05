Republican Party Raises Wrong Flag Online For Independence Day And Gets Shredded By Twitter: 'Internet Never Forgets'

The Republican Party was mocked for posting, then quickly deleting, an image of the wrong flag on Twitter while trying to celebrate Independence Day.

What Happened: The GOP Twitter account on Tuesday shared an image that seemed to depict two Liberian flags. The tweet was later deleted, but not before drawing attention and criticism.

“247 years ago, our forefathers told Ol’ King George to get lost! Happy Independence Day from the GOP!,” it wrote in the caption.

This came as the Liberian flag resembles the U.S. flag with its red and white stripes, but it is characterized by a single white star on a blue background, which sets it apart from the American flag.

Following the flag blunder, the party posted another Independence Day message without mentioning the earlier mistake. The subsequent tweet showcased an image of a sparkler against the actual U.S. flag, accompanied by a message saying, “Thank you to all the men and women in uniform who continue to defend our freedom at home and abroad.”

Despite the Republican party removing the original tweet, several users shared the screenshot of the post with comments mocking the Republicans mercilessly for the blunder. “What idiot runs the @GOP Twitter page?” tweeted a user. “They selected the Liberia flag, not the U.S. flag and now are trying to ‘edit’ their mistake. LOLOLOL.”

“Welcome to the United States of Liberia,” another user tweeted in response to the party’s new tweet. “The internet never forgets.”

Meanwhile, Former President Donald Trump kicked off Independence Day with a barrage of attacks directed at his successor Joe Biden.

Interestingly, the flag of Liberia was created in the early 19th century when the country was founded by freed American slaves. These settlers adopted a flag that closely resembled the U.S. flag as a tribute to their American roots and to reflect the ideals of liberty and freedom.

