Trump Leads GOP Poll By 38 Point Margin: But There Is One Candidate, Not DeSantis, Who Is Gaining Republican Support

A new election poll among Republican voters shows former President Donald Trump continuing to have a commanding lead, even after facing federal charges.

What Happened: The 2024 election is widely seen as a three-person race between Trump, current President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Betting odds have favored these three candidates for months.

A new election poll could show the uphill battle DeSantis continues to climb and point to another GOP candidate gaining the most in a potential showdown with Trump.

A poll from Morning Consult showed Trump having a 38-point lead over DeSantis, slightly down from the 40-point lead he had several weeks ago.

Here is the latest look at who Republican voters favor for the 2024 election according to Morning Consult:

Donald Trump: 57%

Ron DeSantis: 19%

Mike Pence: 7%

Vivek Ramaswamy: 6%

Nikki Haley: 3%

Tim Scott: 3%

Chris Christie: 2%

Asa Hutchinson: 1%

The poll saw Trump fall slightly from the 59% he had when Benzinga covered the last poll several weeks ago. DeSantis stayed the same at 19%, failing to gain support as Trump lost several percentage points.

Instead, it was entrepreneur and GOP candidate Ramaswamy who got the biggest bump in the latest poll. Ramaswamy moves up to fourth place, trailing only Trump, DeSantis and Pence.

Ramaswamy was at 3% in the last poll. His support now doubled to 6% and he jumped past Tim Scott and broke out of a tie with Nikki Haley. This is the biggest support Ramaswamy has had in a Morning Consult poll.

Voters who support Trump as their favorite list DeSantis as their next favorite candidate at 42%, with Pence at 14% and Ramaswamy at 13%.

Related Link: Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Blasts Fed Ahead Of Rate Decision: 'Disastrous 25-Year Experiment'

Why It’s Important: After pleading not guilty to federal charges, support for Trump has stayed relatively the same in recent weeks.

As more candidates enter the GOP race, the crowded field hasn’t seen anyone come close to ranking near Trump at the top of the leaderboard.

DeSantis, who was considered a leader for the GOP race and potential successor to Trump, has seen his second-place rank come around 30 to 40 points in recent weeks.

Ramaswamy has gained support and the poll could point to his early rise among GOP candidates in the crowded field.

The same poll found that Ramaswamy ranked second among GOP candidates for the question of hearing something positive about a candidate at 36%, trailing only DeSantis at 40%.

Betting odds list Ramaswamy as an underdog to win the 2024 election at +6600, but his odds have also improved in recent months going from unranked to +10,000 to +8,000 to his current odds, suggesting momentum gained among polls and bettors.

Read Next: Chris Christie Picks Up Support From Republican Donors, One Billionaire Is Still On The Sidelines

Photo: Shutterstock