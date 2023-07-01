Happy Independence Day: Spark Up Your Fourth Of July Celebration With These New Cannabis Products

As the 4th of July celebrations approach, several cannabis brands are introducing new products to enhance the holiday experience.

Lime Margarita-flavored Gummies by Wana Brands

Wana Brands' "Enhance Your Summer" initiative unveils a diverse range of new cannabis products for the Fourth of July celebrations. Notably, their Lime Margarita-flavored CBG/CBD/THC ratio gummies provide consumers with a Delta-9 high that kicks in within 5-15 minutes. With an array of innovative offerings, including stress relief options and fast-acting gummies, Wana aims to engage both newcomers and enthusiasts.

Wana actively reaches out to new consumers through events and a nationwide giveaway campaign, while their vegan gummies prioritize quality with real fruit pectin and organic sweeteners. “Wana’s team develops science-driven products to innovate how we can approach relaxation, recreation, anxious feelings, sleepless nights, and creativity,” said Nancy Whiteman, CEO of Wana Brands.

Image by Wana Brands

Vapes & Gummies by Naturae

Naturae, a GMP-certified New York-based cannabis company, has introduced a range of THC products to enhance holiday celebrations. These products include Jaunty Vapes, an adult-use cannabis vape brand, and Jaunty THC Gummies in enticing flavors. Additionally, Naturae offers Jumbodose, a full-spectrum cannabis oil tincture, available at licensed dispensaries across New York.

Recently, Naturae also launched Rezinators, a line of cannabis-infused gummies crafted using their ice-water extraction process, ensuring a blend of natural terpenes, cannabinoids, and appealing flavors. Rezinators come in two flavors, Tropical Mango (Indica) and Sour Apple (Sativa), each containing 10 mg of THC per serving. They are exclusively sold in licensed dispensaries, priced at $35 for a two-pack pouch.

Image by Naturae

Cannabis Merchandise At New York’s Brunch Spot: Bubby’s

Bubby's, a renowned New York brunch spot, collaborates with chef/owner Ron Silver, who is also the mastermind behind Azuca, to release cannabis-themed merch. Enjoy your morning coffee in the Wake and Bake Mug designed by Silver. Choose between Weed Caps, available in baseball or fitted caps, to show support for the beloved plant.

Image by Bubby’s

HIGHER: A Book By Dan Michaels

Author Dan Michaels released his third book, titled HIGHER: The Lore, Legends, and Legacy of Cannabis. The book offers readers a comprehensive exploration of cannabis through stories and pictures. It features stunning strain portraits captured by renowned photographer Erik Christiansen, showcasing the cultural and historical significance of 100 popular cannabis strains. HIGHER builds upon the author's previous collaborations with Christiansen, including the well-received book Green: A Field Guide to Marijuana, which was recognized by Rolling Stone as one of the "8 Best Books About Weed."

Image by Amazon

Stress Releaf CBD Oils & Family-Sized Edibites by Pet Releaf

Ahead of the Fourth of July, Pet Releaf is offering expert tips, resources, and CBD products to ensure pets' calmness and safety during fireworks. The Stress Releaf CBD Oils and Family-Sized Edibites provide various options for stress reduction. The USDA Organic Stress Releaf Hemp Oils come in different strengths for dogs, cats, and horses, containing Full Spectrum Hemp Oil and Ashwagandha. Pet Releaf products are high-quality, veterinarian-developed, and third-party tested.

"Uses for pet CBD this July Fourth include calming support during fireworks, stress relief during travel; joint support for hikes and play; digestive support during BBQs, support for skin health, heat irritation, and seasonal allergies; shampoos and conditioners after swimming or playing outdoors," per a release.

Image by Pet Releaf

From innovative edibles and vape products, cannabis-infused gummies and products, books, and even treat for our furry friends, these offerings provide consumers with options to relax and enjoy during the Independence celebration.

Photo: Courtesy Of Tom Dahm On Unsplash

