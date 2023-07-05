Kremlin Open To Talks On Detained US Journalist Evan Gershkovich, But Wants 'Complete Silence' Around Potential Prisoner Swap

The Kremlin on Tuesday indicated its willingness to hold talks with the United States for a potential prisoner exchange that could include Evan Gershkovich, the jailed Wall Street Journal reporter.

What Happened: In response to media queries about Monday’s consular visits to Gershkovich, who has been detained in Moscow since March on espionage charges, and Vladimir Dunaev, a Russian citizen held in U.S. custody on cybercrime charges, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow and Washington had addressed the matter.

"We have said that there have been certain contacts on the subject, but we don't want them to be discussed in public," Peskov told the media, according to Politico.

"They must be carried out and continue in complete silence."

Peskov did not provide additional details but said, "The lawful right to consular contacts must be ensured on both sides."

This came after Lynne Tracy, the U.S. ambassador to Moscow, on Monday was allowed to visit Gershkovich for the first time since April. However, the U.S. Embassy did not offer immediate details or further information regarding the visit.

Gershkovich was arrested in Yekaterinburg while on a reporting assignment in Russia. He is currently detained at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, known for its severe and challenging conditions. Last week, a Moscow court upheld a ruling to keep him in custody until Aug. 30.

The U.S. has strongly condemned Russia’s decision to detain Gershkovich on unjustified charges.

