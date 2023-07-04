Tim Cook Missed Out On $100M Club In 2022 And These CEOs Fetched Much Fatter Pay Checks Than The Apple CEO

Not all top-earning CEOs helm the largest companies. In fact, several chief executives, including those at Pinterest PINS, Peloton PTON, and Hertz HTZGQ, outearned Apple’s AAPL Tim Cook’s $99 million in 2022, The Wall Street Journal reports.

1. Stephen Schwarzman (Blackstone)

At the top of the list is Stephen Schwarzman of private-equity giant Blackstone BX, who earned a whopping $253 million in 2022, according to the Wall Street Journal.

2. Sundar Pichai (Alphabet)

Coming in second is Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google parent Alphabet GOOGL, with a pay package of $226 million.

3. Stephen Scherr (Hertz)

Stephen Scherr of Hertz earned a total of $182 million, including $3.4 million in salary and bonus, with the rest in restricted stock set to vest through 2026.

4. Barry McCarthy (Peloton)

Peloton’s Barry McCarthy received a $168 million package, almost entirely in stock options, which vest monthly over four years.

5. Bill Ready (Pinterest)

Bill Ready of Pinterest was awarded $123 million, with nearly $101 million in stock options and $21.5 million in restricted stock, both awarded in connection with his hiring as CEO in late June 2022.