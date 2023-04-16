ñol


by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 16, 2023 4:18 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Over the weekend, many public service Twitter accounts could not post automated breaking news and events. 
  • Musk is paying an additional $1.5 billion in annual interest to keep the site running.
Elon Musk Shuts Down Automation For Public Service Twitter Accounts

Twitter's recent move to remove API access has impacted public service Twitter accounts, which provide essential updates and information to the public.

On Saturday, many public service Twitter accounts could not post automated breaking news and events. 

National Weather Service accounts reported that they couldn't provide updates on the social media platform because of the API restrictions. 

The NWS Tsunami Alerts account also noted that it could no longer post tsunami-related information.

Other public services like MTA and BART shared their concerns on Twitter about their access to Twitter APIs. 

Earlier in February, Musk announced that Twitter would discontinue free access to its API, saying that free API was being "abused badly" by bot scammers and manipulators looking to shape public opinion. The billionaire entrepreneur also said that charging $100 monthly for API access would "clean things up greatly." Currently, however, Twitter's new API tiers start at $42,000 per month, pricing out many users. 

Since acquiring Twitter for $44 billion in October, Musk has struggled to keep the service alive. As reported by TechCrunch, Musk is paying an additional $1.5 billion in annual interest to keep the site running.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsTop StoriesTechAPIElon Musktwitter

