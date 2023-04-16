Elon Musk Shuts Down Automation For Public Service Twitter Accounts

Twitter's recent move to remove API access has impacted public service Twitter accounts, which provide essential updates and information to the public.
On Saturday, many public service Twitter accounts could not post automated breaking news and events.
National Weather Service accounts reported that they couldn't provide updates on the social media platform because of the API restrictions.
[8:30 AM] Twitter is now limiting automated tweets and as a result this account can no longer auto post warnings as we have done so in the past. We will continue to provide general updates, but always ensure that you have multiple means for receiving weather information & alerts.— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 15, 2023
The NWS Tsunami Alerts account also noted that it could no longer post tsunami-related information.
@Twitter is now limiting automated tweets and as a result, this account can no longer post all #Tsunami Warnings, Advisories, Watches, and Information Statements as they are issued. We will make every effort to continue manual posts (1/5) pic.twitter.com/3ZWN33gn0a— NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) April 15, 2023
Other public services like MTA and BART shared their concerns on Twitter about their access to Twitter APIs.
We’re currently unable to post service alerts to Twitter due to an API issue.— MTA (@MTA) April 14, 2023
For real-time service information, please check the MTA homepage.
For help with subway and bus service, chat with us on WhatsApp.
For help with Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North…
Hello this is BART Alert. @Twitter has shut off its free API, and that means we are going dark until we can find a solution. We're very sorry to not be able to provide information on BART service alerts.— BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) April 15, 2023
Use https://t.co/4R5amc59Jx, our Official App or subscribe via email or SMS
Earlier in February, Musk announced that Twitter would discontinue free access to its API, saying that free API was being "abused badly" by bot scammers and manipulators looking to shape public opinion. The billionaire entrepreneur also said that charging $100 monthly for API access would "clean things up greatly." Currently, however, Twitter's new API tiers start at $42,000 per month, pricing out many users.
Since acquiring Twitter for $44 billion in October, Musk has struggled to keep the service alive. As reported by TechCrunch, Musk is paying an additional $1.5 billion in annual interest to keep the site running.
