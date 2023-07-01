Ron DeSantis Draws Outcry From Women's Group As He Ends Permanent Alimony In Florida

On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that ends permanent alimony in the state, a move that has sparked controversy and debate.

What Happened: The new law, which takes effect starting Saturday, eliminates permanent alimony, restricts the duration of alimony to a maximum of 50% of the length of the marriage, and allows for modifications in alimony payments in certain situations, CBS Miami reports.

The law also includes a provision that would make it more difficult for judges to award alimony payments that exceed 25% of the payer’s gross monthly income.

Why It Matters: This move by DeSantis is significant as it reflects his broader political stance and his willingness to make bold and controversial decisions.

It also comes at a time when DeSantis is gaining national attention as a potential Republican presidential candidate for the 2024 election. His recent actions, including his confidence in leading over Trump, his financial success from a book deal, and his strategic moves in the Florida Supreme Court, have put him in the spotlight.

DeSantis’ actions and policies have sparked controversy and debate. His decision to end permanent alimony in Florida is likely to be a contentious issue, with critics arguing that it could leave some spouses, particularly women, in a vulnerable financial position.

“We believe by signing [the bill], he has put older women in a situation which will cause financial devastation,” Jan Killilea, a 63-year-old Boca Raton woman who founded “First Wives Advocacy Group” a decade ago, told The News Service of Florida Friday, according to CBS News.

“The so-called party of ‘family values’ has just contributed to erosion of the institution of marriage in Florida.”

