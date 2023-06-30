State financial disclosure filed on Friday by Commission on Ethics revealed that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made $1.25 million from his publisher for writing a book that was released in February.

What Happened: Since becoming the Florida governor in 2018, the book royalty represents the first additional stream of income beyond his government salary that DeSantis has reported.

As per the financial disclosure, DeSantis witnessed a remarkable surge in his net worth, reaching $1.17 million by the end of 2022. This substantial increase marks a significant jump from his previous net worth of approximately $319,000 in 2021, according to The New York Times.

Published by News Corp’s HarperCollins, DeSantis' “The Courage to be Free” offered an early public preview of the governor's 2024 presidential campaign. It highlighted his Midwestern roots, his bold approach to dealing with the media, and the Republican transformation he brought to the Sunshine State.

DeSantis’ book soared to the top of The New York Times and Amazon’s bestseller lists. Riding on the book’s success, he embarked on a countrywide tour to promote his work and eventually announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race at the end of May.

DeSantis has maintained a strong position as the second-leading candidate in the GOP primary race, with former President Donald Trump taking the lead. In the polls, he remains ahead of other contenders like former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Meanwhile, the governor's salary has gradually increased during his time in office — starting at $130,000 in 2019, the year he took office, it has risen to $141,400 in his most recent financial disclosure filing.

