Ron DeSantis Proposes Eliminating IRS And Several Federal Departments In Push Against 'Woke Ideology'

In an interview on Wednesday, Ron DeSantis, the Republican presidential candidate and Florida governor, proposed the elimination of several federal departments, including the Department of Education, Commerce, Energy, and the IRS.

During an interview with Fox News, DeSantis listed the federal departments he would eliminate if given the opportunity, The Hill reports.

He further stated that if Congress was unwilling to go that far, he would use those agencies to push back against what he referred to as “woke ideology” and the leftism infiltrating American institutions. This proposal follows his voiced support for defunding the IRS in a previous interview with conservative radio host Dana Loesch.

Why It Matters: DeSantis’ proposal to eliminate these federal departments is a significant part of his broader political stance against what he perceives as “woke culture” infiltrating American institutions.

This stance has been a consistent theme in his campaign, as seen in his criticism of Bud Light for its collaboration with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney, his condemnation of “woke ideology” in a Nevada speech, and his blaming of “woke culture” for the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

His proposal to eliminate these federal departments could be seen as an extension of this stance, aiming to reduce the influence of “woke culture” at the federal level.

DeSantis’ proposal comes amidst a series of controversies and political battles, including a recent skirmish with former President Donald Trump and a feud with the Walt Disney Company DIS.

Despite these challenges, DeSantis continues to be a prominent figure in the GOP, with some polls placing him ahead of other potential 2024 candidates.

