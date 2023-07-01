Chinese EV Maker Li Auto's Deliveries Surpass 30,000 In A Month For 1st Time Ever

Li Auto Inc. LI announced on Saturday that it delivered a record 32,575 vehicles in June, marking a 150.1% increase year over year.

What Happened: The company said this is the first time it surpassed the 30,000 monthly delivery mark, bringing its second-quarter total to 86,533, up 201% year over year.

The company has already surpassed its total vehicle deliveries for the entire year of 2022 with its deliveries in the first half of 2023.

Xiang Li, chairman and CEO of Li Auto, said “for the third quarter, we target monthly deliveries for Li L8 and Li L9 at over 10,000 each and aspire to achieve 15,000 Li L7 monthly deliveries.”

Why It Matters: The record-breaking June deliveries come after Li Auto reported a year-on-year increase of 146% to 28,277 vehicles in May.

The company’s strong performance contrasts with the sequential growth reported by XPeng XPEV, which delivered 8,620 EVs in June, a 15% increase over the previous month.

