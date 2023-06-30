Li Auto May Have Topped 30K Monthly Deliveries For 1st Time As CEO Reaffirms Big 2025 Goal

Chinese EV maker Li Auto LI reportedly delivered over 32,000 vehicles in June.

What Happened: CEO Li Xiang said during a speech at the company’s eighth-anniversary celebration that the EV maker delivered more than 32,000 vehicles in June, reported CnEVPost.

The company aims to sell 1.6 million units by 2025, the CEO added, reiterating earlier forecasts.

If the numbers are indeed official, it would mark the first time Li Auto has exceeded 30,000 monthly deliveries.

Why It Matters: In May, Li Auto witnessed a remarkable surge in delivery numbers, reporting a year-on-year increase of 146% to 28,277 vehicles.

This record-breaking achievement surpassed its previous month's delivery record of 25,681 units, marking the third time Li Auto has exceeded the 20,000 mark in monthly deliveries.

For the second quarter of 2023, Li Auto sees deliveries between 76,000 and 81,000, representing an increase of 164.9% to 182.4% from the second quarter of 2022.

The official delivery numbers for June are expected to be announced on the first day of July.

