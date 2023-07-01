North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly embarked on a covert visit to an amusement park in Pyongyang to indulge in some of its rides in 2018, just a day after a high-stakes meeting with top U.S. diplomat, Mike Pompeo, according to a new state-produced propaganda vlog.

What Happened: Amid a veil of secrecy, Kim embarked on a remarkable escapade, venturing to a theme park merely a day after his meeting with Pompeo in Pyongyang, reported NK News. Pompeo then served as a Secretary of State in former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

Surprisingly, state media made no mention of the amusement park visit, focusing solely on Kim’s meeting with Pompeo. It wasn’t until Oct. 11, 2022, that the media divulged further details about the North Korean leader's activities in the capital, leaving his amusement park visit shrouded in secrecy.

Curiously, historical evidence suggests that this wasn’t the first time Kim covertly enjoyed amusement park rides, with documented instances on April 25, 2010, before assuming leadership, and Nov. 2, 2015.

Kim Jong Un’s predilection for unconventional pursuits extends beyond amusement parks. Notably, he visited Pyongyang’s Mirae Shop department store a day before departing for Singapore to meet then President Donald Trump in June 2018, the report noted.

Why It's Important: For the unversed, in 2018, Trump formed an unlikely friendship with Kim Jong Un, which he continues to boast about to this day. Their relationship took an extraordinary turn when Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to step foot into North Korea during a historic meeting at the demilitarized zone.

The encounter was hailed as a significant step towards denuclearization and easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Despite subsequent challenges and setbacks in achieving complete denuclearization, Trump frequently references his friendship with Kim Jong Un as a testament to his unique approach to diplomacy.

