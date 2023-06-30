Japan is reportedly considering the purchase of Starlink satellite systems from Elon Musk‘s SpaceX to strengthen its communication capabilities amid escalating tensions over Taiwan.

What Happened: The Starlink system, which has been a critical communications system for the Ukrainian military, could buy more time in a conflict over Taiwan, according to a report in the South China Morning Post.

The move comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping intensifies military pressure on Taiwan, with at least 11 Chinese aircraft crossing the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial barrier between the two sides, on Friday. Taiwan’s defense ministry reported 24 Chinese warplanes, including fighter jets and bombers, near Taiwan on Friday morning.

Why It Matters: The potential purchase of Starlink systems by Japan is significant in the context of escalating tensions between China and Taiwan. As Benzinga reported, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu warned that Xi’s threat against Taiwan is much more serious than what is visible. He urged all democratic nations to collaboratively address China's expansionist ambitions and its assertive military actions.

Earlier, Benzinga reported that Xi is reportedly setting a timeline for the annexation of Taiwan, a move that could potentially escalate tensions in the region. The Starlink system could provide Taiwan and its allies with a crucial communication advantage in the event of a conflict.

Moreover, Taiwan has been inspired by Starlink’s role in the Ukraine war to establish its satellite communications provider to brace itself against a potential assault from China, as Benzinga reported earlier this year.

