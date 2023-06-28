Another Taiwan Ally Could Pivot To China, Guatemala Presidential Hopeful Arevalo Eyes Closer Ties With Xi Jinping

Guatemalan presidential candidate, Bernardo Arevalo, who secured a spot in the runoff vote in August after a surprising performance in the first-round election, has expressed his intention to strengthen ties with Xi Jinping if he wins the presidency.

What Happened: Arevalo, a 64-year-old center-left congressman and son of a former president, stated in an interview with the Con Criterio radio program that he aims to expand trade relations with China. This comes as a shift from Guatemala’s longstanding diplomatic ties with Taiwan, as Reuters reports.

Why It Matters: Arevalo’s stance on China follows a trend of Latin American countries shifting alliances from Taiwan to China. Earlier this year, Honduras severed ties with Taiwan in favor of China, expecting a $10 billion Chinese investment, as reported by Benzinga. The U.S. has warned countries about China’s unfulfilled promises after such diplomatic shifts, as noted by Benzinga.

Despite these warnings, countries like Honduras and potentially Guatemala are looking to China for economic benefits. If Guatemala shifts its alliance to China, Belize would be Taiwan’s last ally in Central America. This could potentially isolate Taiwan further on the international stage, as reported by Benzinga.

