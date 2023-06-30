Xi Jinping Deploys Fighter Jets, Bombers Near Taiwan As US Approves 2 Possible Military Support Deals

After the U.S. State Department approved the potential sale of ammunition and logistics support to Taiwan, at least 11 military aircraft from Xi Jinping‘s forces crossed the median line of the Strait.

What Happened: The U.S. State Department approved ammunition deals worth up to $440 million for Taiwan, including various types of rounds such as high-explosive incendiary-tracer rounds, multi-purpose rounds, and training rounds, as reported by Reuters.

The Pentagon stated that Taiwan requested the purchase of 30mm ammunition at an estimated cost of $332.2 million. Additionally, Taiwan sought to acquire a Blanket Order Cooperative Logistics Supply Support Arrangement for about $108 million.

The principal contractors for these deals will be Alliant Techsystems Operations and General Dynamics GD, according to the Pentagon.

Taiwan’s defense ministry expressed that these recent military equipment sales would significantly enhance its ability to counter China’s “expanding threats of military and grey zone tactics.” The defense ministry highlighted the “severe threats” posed by Beijing to Taipei.

Meanwhile, Xi’s army intensified pressure on Taiwan by sending at least 11 Chinese aircraft across the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial barrier between the two sides. The defense ministry reported 24 Chinese warplanes, including fighter jets and bombers, near Taiwan on Friday morning. Additionally, five Chinese battleships participated in a “joint war readiness patrol.”

