U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday praised U.S. Secretary of State as Antony Blinken wrapped up his two days trip to Beijing, where he met Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

What Happened: Speaking to media after a California climate event, Biden said Blinken did "a hell of a job” on his trip to China, the first by a U.S. secretary of state since 2018.

"We're on the right trail here,” the president added.

On Blinken’s trip to China, Xi agreed to "stabilize" deteriorated U.S.-China ties after the state secretary reaffirmed the Asian nation on Washington’s "one China policy" stance and said it does not support Taiwan’s independence.

Xi welcomed “progress” after shaking hands with Blinken at the Great Hall of the People. However, China refused to entertain the U.S. bid to resume military-to-military communication channels, citing U.S. sanctions as the obstacle.

Blinken Taiwan’s remarks during a press conference at the Beijing American Center on Monday sparked a row with opposition lawmakers in the U.S. questioning the Biden administration's approach toward China. "We remain opposed to any unilateral changes to the status quo by either side. We continue to expect the peaceful resolution of cross-strait differences. We remain committed to continuing our responsibilities under the Taiwan Relations Act," Blinken said.

Blinken’s statement comes after U.S. President appeared to depart from the longstanding One China policy of the U.S. On two occasions earlier this year, Biden suggested that Washington would come to Taiwan’s defense in the event of a Chinese invasion, which caused dissatisfaction in Beijing.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), reacting to Blinken's comments, said he "flew to Communist China to appease Xi Jinping and state the Biden administration does not support Taiwan's independence."

"Why won't this administration stand up to bullies and stand for freedom?" she added.

