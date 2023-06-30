Nike And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Trupanion, Inc. TRUP shares dropped 12% to $18.02 in pre-market trading. California and New York recently approved the company's requested rate increases.

NIKE, Inc NKE shares fell 3.5% to $109.39 in pre-market trading. NIKE reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates.

Xiao-I Corporation AIXI shares dropped 3.5% to $5.25 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Thursday.

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. CJET shares fell 2.5% to $2.70 in pre-market trading.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY shares declined 2.2% to $4.06 in pre-market trading after adding 2% on Thursday.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. SENS shares slipped 2.1% to $0.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Thursday.

