Constellation Brands Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ is expected to report financial results for its first quarter ended May 31, 2023, before the opening bell on June 30, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $2.66 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $2.47 billion.

Constellation shares rose 0.1% to close at $246.85 on Thursday and added 0.6% in today’s pre-market trading session.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $277 to $290 on June 16, 2023. This analyst sees around 17% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $277 to $290 on June 16, 2023. This analyst sees around 17% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 75%. JP Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $257 to $273 on June 15, 2023. This analyst sees around 11% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 60%.

analyst Andrea Teixeira maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $257 to $273 on June 15, 2023. This analyst sees around 11% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 60%. Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers maintained a Hold rating and boosted the price target from $218 to $231 on June 14, 2023. This analyst sees around 6% downside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Steve Powers maintained a Hold rating and boosted the price target from $218 to $231 on June 14, 2023. This analyst sees around 6% downside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 74%. Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $264 on May 31, 2023. This analyst sees around 7% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Bonnie Herzog maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $264 on May 31, 2023. This analyst sees around 7% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 73%. TD Cowen analyst Vivien Azer maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $200 to $220 on April 10, 2023. This analyst sees around 11% downside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Read This Next: Markets Turn More Bullish As Bank Shares Rise On Stress Test Results