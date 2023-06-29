Joe Biden Awkwardly Walks Away From Set As MSNBC Host Wraps Up Live Interview: 'Bathroom Run?'

President Joe Biden unexpectedly veered away from the set during a live television interview on MSNBC on Thursday.

What Happened: Multiple videos being shared on Twitter show the president departing before the show could even reach a commercial break and the host could stop speaking.

President Biden, in a rare live sit-down with a liberal host, discussed his views on the Supreme Court. Following almost 20 minutes of straightforward questions, President Biden stood up from his chair while the cameras continued to roll. He shook hands with the host Nicolle Wallace and awkwardly walked away as she expressed gratitude to the 80-year-old president for granting her the rare interview.

As Biden made his exit, walking directly behind her, the MSNBC host was seen telling her audience, "Don't go anywhere."

It is uncommon for guests to leave the set before the host transitions to a commercial break. Biden's unusual nature of departure during the interview quickly went viral and sparked various questions.

A former Republican National Committee staffer Steve Guest in a tweet, said, "What on earth is Joe Biden doing? It's live TV!"

Former Republican Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker wrote in a tweet sharing the video, "The Biden Presidency in one clip."

Some even quipped that the president was in a rush for a bathroom break. Media Research Center associated editor Nicholas Fondacaro questioned, “Bathroom run?”

Why It Matters: Biden, already the oldest-ever president, is contemplating a reelection bid for the 2024 White House race. If he were to win and serve a full term, he would be 86 years old upon completion. Although Biden rarely discusses his age, polls consistently show that voters have significant concerns about it.

This came after the White House on Wednesday said the president is utilizing a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine to address his sleep apnea.

