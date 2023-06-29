Biden Sleeping Soundly Or Silently Struggling? What White House Says About President's CPAP Machine To Treat Disorder

The White House said that President Joe Biden is utilizing a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine to address his sleep apnea, as visible indentations from the straps were observed on both sides of his face during a recent event.

What Happened: According to White House spokesman Andrew Bates, “The president has consistently disclosed his history with sleep apnea in comprehensive medical reports since 2008. It is common for individuals with this history to use a CPAP machine.”

A reliable source informed CNN that Biden began using the device in recent weeks to enhance the quality of his sleep. This decision followed noticeable marks from the straps that were noticed on his face during a Monday event at the White House, which aimed to promote the expansion of high-speed internet.

Why It Matters: Biden’s medical records from 2008 revealed a recurring issue with sleep apnea. Furthermore, a health record released by his doctor in 2019 indicated that while sleep apnea had been considered, his symptoms had significantly improved after undergoing sinus and nasal passage surgeries.

Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder characterized by interrupted breathing during sleep. The American Medical Association estimates that around 30 million individuals in the U.S. suffer from this condition.

Notably, Biden, already the oldest-ever president, is contemplating a reelection bid for the 2024 White House race. If he were to win and serve a full term, he would be 86 years old upon completion. Although Biden rarely discusses his age, polls consistently show that voters have significant concerns about it.

