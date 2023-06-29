Dead Displays, Peeling Screen Protectors And Pink Line After Two Hours Of Use: Google Pixel Fold Is Off To A Bad Start

The Google Pixel Fold is off to a bad start. On the first day of its official release, multiple users reported issues with the display and quality control of Google's first foldable smartphone.

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL Google launched the Pixel Fold in May at its annual developer conference, Google I/O.

What Happened: Multiple users of the Google Pixel Fold have reported dead displays, peeling screen protectors, and pink lines across the display within hours of use. Google began delivering the first pre-order units in the US this week.

See Also: Google Pixel Fold Dies In Four Days, Reviewer Suspects ‘OLED Death Zone’ Could Be The Reason

One Pixel Fold owner said that their unit already has dents and surface imperfections between the bezel and the screen protector – this is the area where the OLED panel is uncovered.

Another Pixel Fold owner said that the screen protector started peeling off after they opened the phone just three times. Screen protector in foldable phones is the only layer between the fragile OLED panel and the user – think of it being as critical as the display glass on regular phones.

The user also reported nasty spider scratches on the right half of the display.

Another user said their unit has the dreaded pink line running across the display within two hours of receiving the phone.

This is after Ars Technica's Ron Amadeo reported that his Pixel Fold's display died completely after four days of use, without any instance of the phone falling or being damaged otherwise.

Tough Time Ahead For Google Customer Support: With several users reporting major issues with the Pixel Fold within hours of receiving their phones, Google's customer support will be tested. Not only is the Pixel Fold Google's first foldable smartphone, but it's also not cheap at $1,799.

One user has already said that Google's customer support would take 24-48 hours to get back to them on their issue. With foldable phones being far less durable than regular phones, it will not be easy for Google.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Here's Your Chance To Buy The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 At An All-Time Low Price After A $450 Discount