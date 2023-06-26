Grab The Google Pixel Fold At $900 Trade-In Discount And Get A Free Pixel Watch On Verizon

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL Google Pixel Fold is now available at a massive trade-in discount of $900 on Verizon Communications Inc. VZ. The Pixel Fold is Google's first foldable smartphone, announced at the annual developer conference, Google I/O in May.

The Pixel Fold's retail price is $1,800, the same as its competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. For comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 on Verizon.

What Is The Deal: The Google Pixel Fold is available at a trade-in discount of up to $900 on Verizon, and to make the deal sweeter, the carrier is throwing in the Google Pixel Watch for free.

See Also: Bargain Alert: Grab The 10.2-inch iPad At Its Lowest-Ever Price Of $250

The offer is available for both existing and new Verizon subscribers – both will have to pay a one-time fee of $35 on activation. Subscribers can opt for the 256GB version for a monthly payment of $49.99 for 36 months or the 512GB version for $53.33, also for 36 months.

Further, new subscribers or those switching from a different carrier can also get a $200 gift card that can be used either towards the monthly plan payments or the cost of the device.

Buyers can also snag the Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds at a 50% discount.

The Competition: Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the closest competitor of the Google Pixel Fold. Both the devices sport the same 7.6-inch inner display, while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a slightly larger 6.2-inch external display compared to the 5.8-inch display on the Pixel Fold.

Coming back to the Pixel Fold is powered by Google's Tensor G2 chipset. It has a triple camera setup on the back, with a 48MP primary snapper and two 10.8MP cameras. Selfie duties are handled by an 8MP cover camera placed on the external display, and a 9.5MP camera on the internal display.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: New Apple Watch Ultra, 30-inch iMac And Other Hardware On The Way, Says Report