Pre-Release Deal: Grab The Google Pixel Fold At A Huge 50% Discount On AT&T

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL Google launched its first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold, at Google I/O, its annual developer's conference. It is now available at a massive discount of 50% on AT&T Inc. T.

What Is The Deal: The Google Pixel Fold is now available at a discount of up to $980 on AT&T, bringing down the effective price of the smartphone to just $900. The offer is available for existing and new AT&T subscribers, and users can trade in their existing devices for an even better deal.

There are no strings attached to the deal – all you have to do is grab the Pixel Fold with an AT&T installment plan with a term of 36 months. AT&T also has the option to let you pay off the remaining cost early.

Buyers can also enroll in the AT&T Next Up program to upgrade to a new smartphone before the 36 months are over. Users who opt for this program will have to pay an additional $6 per month and up to 50% of the device cost to be eligible for an upgrade.

Folding The Future: The Google Pixel Fold is the first look at the Android maker's vision for a foldable smartphone. While Samsung and other companies have launched several foldable smartphones, this is Google's first attempt.

Announced at Google I/O 2023, the Pixel Fold features a 7.6-inch inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5.8-inch external display. The Tensor G2 chipset powers it and has a 4,821mAh battery.

Photography needs are handled by the triple camera setup on the back, with a 48MP primary snapper and two 10.8MP cameras. Selfie duties are handled by an 8MP cover camera placed on the external display and a 9.5MP camera on the internal display.

