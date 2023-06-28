Amid Rising US-China Strains, Janet Yellen Eyes Visit To Engage With Xi Jinping

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed her hopes to visit China to reestablish contact with Beijing, despite the existing disagreements between the two nations, as reported on Tuesday.

What Happened: Yellen’s intention to travel to China was revealed during an interview with MSNBC, Reuters reports. The U.S. Treasury Secretary emphasized the need for dialogue with China’s leadership to avoid misunderstandings and clarify each other’s intentions. However, she did not provide a specific timeline for her visit.

See Also: US Aims To Thwart Xi Jinping’s AI Ambitions As China Lures Billionaires Into Race

Why It Matters: Yellen’s proposed visit comes amidst heightened tensions between the U.S. and China over a range of national security issues, including Taiwan, Russia’s war in Ukraine, and China’s state-led industrial policies. As previously reported by Benzinga, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently visited Beijing to mend ties, during which he urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to monitor and control Chinese private companies aiding Russia's military efforts in Ukraine.

Last week, during a campaign event in California, President Joe Biden called Xi a “dictator” while discussing the spy balloon incident that took place in February. The move angered China and drew strong protests from Beijing’s envoy in Washington.

Read Next: Blinken Stands By Biden’s ‘Dictator’ Label On Xi Jinping: ‘Going To Continue To Do And Say Things You Don’t Like’