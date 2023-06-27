Tesla And Nvidia Lead The Charge As Stocks Surge: Top Trends Of The Day

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.73% to 33,959.64 while the Nasdaq rose 1.75% to 13,569.42. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining 1.22% to 4,381.53. Information technology shares jumped by 2.1% on Tuesday, while health care shares fell by 0.2%.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla stock closed 3.80% higher on Wednesday at $250.21. The stock had an intraday high of $250.39 and intraday low of $240.85. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $314.67 and 52-week low of $101.81.

New registration for Tesla vehicles in China came in at 16,700 units for the week ended June 25, representing an acceleration from the previous two weeks’ 164,000 units and 14,500 units. Elon Musk-led company is expected to report sales ahead of the current consensus.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc BDTX

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock closed 235.87% higher on Wednesday at $6.18. The stock had an intraday high of $6.85 and intraday low of $3.15. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $6.85 and 52-week low of $1.18.

The company announced initial dose escalation data demonstrated anti-tumor activity of BDTX-1535 in non-small cell lung cancer patients across multiple EGFR mutation families.

Nvidia Corporation NVDA

Nvidia stock closed 3.06% higher on Wednesday at $418.76. The stock had an intraday high of $419.4 and intraday low of $404.48. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $439.9 and 52-week low of $108.13.

Snowflake Inc tapped Nvidia to aid businesses in creating customized generative AI applications using their proprietary data in the Snowflake Data Cloud. A separate report suggests strong demand in China for advanced chips used on AI projects creates a growing market for smuggled Nvidia GPUs, despite the U.S. ban.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD

Advanced Micro Devices stock closed 2.68% higher on Wednesday at $110.39. The stock had an intraday high of $110.97 and intraday low of $107.08. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $132.83 and 52-week low of $54.57.

Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management bought over $3.8 million in chip stocks on Monday as the market witnessed some correction in recent times.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS

AST SpaceMobile stock closed 5.35% lower on Wednesday at $6.37. The stock had an intraday high of $6.77 and intraday low of $6.21. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $14.27 and 52-week low of $3.55.

The company announced a public offering of common stock. The shares are expected to be offered from time to time in one or more transactions on the Nasdaq, the over-the-counter market and through negotiated transactions.

Micron Technology, Inc. MU

Micron Technology stock closed 2.05% higher on Wednesday at $66.79. The stock had an intraday high of $66.84 and intraday low of $63.79. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $74.77 and 52-week low of $48.43.

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Micron Technology.

