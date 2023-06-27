Move Over, Ozempic: Eli Lilly's Retatrutide Is The New Weight Loss Champion

Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly LLY has reported promising results for its experimental drug retatrutide, which targets three hormones and led to 24.2% weight loss in a mid-stage trial, the highest amount seen yet with an obesity drug.

What Happened: The results were in patients who took the highest dose of retatrutide, and match the high end of the 22%-24% estimate Lilly gave in an investor call last year. If the weekly injectable drug succeeds in larger Phase 3 trials, it could propel Lilly ahead of competitors in the heated race to supply the most effective obesity treatments, STAT News reports.

Retatrutide’s success comes in the wake of other weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, which target a single hormone, and Mounjaro, which targets two hormones. However, retatrutide’s ability to target three hormones could potentially make it a game-changer in the field of weight loss.

Why It Matters: The development of effective weight loss drugs is crucial in the fight against obesity, a condition that affects millions of people worldwide. As previously reported, drugs like Ozempic have shown promising results in weight loss, but retatrutide’s ability to target three hormones could potentially make it more effective.

However, it’s important to note that these drugs are not without side effects. Common side effects of weight loss drugs include gastrointestinal issues, fatigue, and hair loss. Furthermore, access to these drugs is currently limited due to their high cost and lack of insurance coverage.

