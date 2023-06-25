Ozempic But Without The Needles? Pharma Giants Rush To Bring Weight Loss Drugs In Pill Form: WSJ

Pharmaceutical giants are developing pill versions of popular injectable weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, aiming to appeal to needle-averse patients and potentially cost less, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Why Pills?

While injectable drugs such as Ozempic have gained popularity for their weight loss benefits, many people dislike needles. This has led companies like Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly And Co. LLY, and Pfizer Inc. PFE to explore pill formulations. The challenge lies in the complex chemistry and the need to avoid degradation in the digestive tract.

Progress So Far

Novo Nordisk is leading the race with a tablet form of semaglutide, a key ingredient in Ozempic. In a 68-week study, the pill helped participants lose up to 17.4% of their body weight. The company plans to seek approval from U.S. and European regulators later this year.

Market Potential

Analysts predict that the anti-obesity medicine market could reach $100 billion in annual sales worldwide in the coming years, with pill forms potentially making up about 15% of the total market.

Limitations and Prospects

Despite the promise, pill forms are unlikely to surpass the weight loss achievable with injections, and some may even deliver inferior results. However, they could appeal to a segment of patients if priced less than injectable drugs, making them more accessible.