Pharmaceutical giants are developing pill versions of popular injectable weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, aiming to appeal to needle-averse patients and potentially cost less, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Why Pills?
While injectable drugs such as Ozempic have gained popularity for their weight loss benefits, many people dislike needles. This has led companies like Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly And Co. LLY, and Pfizer Inc. PFE to explore pill formulations. The challenge lies in the complex chemistry and the need to avoid degradation in the digestive tract.
Progress So Far
Novo Nordisk is leading the race with a tablet form of semaglutide, a key ingredient in Ozempic. In a 68-week study, the pill helped participants lose up to 17.4% of their body weight. The company plans to seek approval from U.S. and European regulators later this year.
Market Potential
Analysts predict that the anti-obesity medicine market could reach $100 billion in annual sales worldwide in the coming years, with pill forms potentially making up about 15% of the total market.
Limitations and Prospects
Despite the promise, pill forms are unlikely to surpass the weight loss achievable with injections, and some may even deliver inferior results. However, they could appeal to a segment of patients if priced less than injectable drugs, making them more accessible.
Hi, I am the Benzinga Newsbot! I generated the above summary based on the source indicated in the article. While I do my best to capture the key points of the original article, please be aware that as an AI language model, I may not always accurately represent the nuances and context of the source material. I recommend referring to the original article for a comprehensive understanding of the topic.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.