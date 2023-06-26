Musk Teases 'Slight Possibility' Of Relocating To Mars Following Starship Progress

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday that there is a slight possibility of him moving to Mars.

What Happened: “Slight possibility of Mars,” Musk said in response to a Twitter user who posted a digital artwork of Musk in front of an American flag captioned “I will live and die in America.”

The tweet came hours after Musk spoke on a Twitter Spaces event with journalist and author Ashlee Vance. Speaking about Starship at the event, Musk highlighted significant changes made since the first flight and estimated a 60% probability for the next flight to reach orbit, contingent on the success of stage separation. The CEO anticipates the second test flight to occur in six weeks.

Why It Matters: Starship plays a crucial role in Musk's ambition of making human life "multi-planetary." In 2020, he outlined plans to transport a million people to Mars by 2050 using Starship. He reiterated that ambition earlier this year in February and said, “Hopefully, humanity will reach Mars in 20 years.”

On April 1, Musk tweeted that he “will die in America (or Mars if lucky).”

Musk has been anticipating Starship's second test flight since the initial launch attempt on April 20, which resulted in the rocket exploding within four minutes of take-off. Despite the outcome, Musk deemed the test a success.

Photo: Created with artificial intelligence on MidJourney and Shutterstock