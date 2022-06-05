ñol

Musk Plans To Build 1000+ Starships To Transport 1M People To Mars: A Fleet Of 'Modern Noah's Arks'

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 5, 2022 2:36 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Elon Musk aims to build 100 starships per year and send one million people to Mars by 2050. 
  • Last week Musk celebrated a decade of SpaceX's first return mission to space station. 

Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk aims to build 100 starships per year and send one million people to Mars by 2050. 

He believes close to a million people are needed on Mars to ensure enough population for the necessary work to survive on the Red Planet.

Musk recently advocated building over 1000 Starships to send people to Mars, echoing the same sentiment. 

Popular YouTuber Lex Fridman asked what exists outside our universe and if it's possible for humankind to explore deep space. Replying to him, Musk spoke about expanding our consciousness and answering these questions. 

Also Read: Musk Asks Why Epstein-Maxwell Client List Hasn't Leaked, Responds To His Photo With Maxwell At Party

Musk also spoke about humanity and how he can make life multi-planetary by transporting life to Mars. 

When one Twitter user asked about Musk's plans, he replied with the idea of building at least 1000 starships to take people to Mars. 

Musk also shared a deck from SpaceX, which he spoke about last week. 

Last week, Musk celebrated a decade since SpaceX's first back-and-forth mission to the International Space Station (ISS). 

Photo: Created with an image from Ministério Das Comunicaçõ on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Elon MuskMarsSpaceXStarshipTeslaNewsTop StoriesTech