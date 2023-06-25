Tesla's Chief Designer Takes Cybertruck For A Spin, Gives Sneak Peek Into 'Spacious Interiors,' Other Features

Tesla Inc TSLA Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen treated the public to a glimpse of the highly anticipated Cybertruck prototype during a visit to the Petersen Museum.

What Happened: Videos and photos circulating on Twitter showcased enthusiastic fans engaging with the vehicle and exploring its impressive features, such as the massive windshield wiper positioned to the side, the transparent roof, and the fully retractable front windows.

Visitors were also impressed by the smooth opening of the vault trunk, the dropping tailgate, and the seamless closure of the truck tonneau cover. Many noted that the interiors appeared spacious and inviting.

At Tesla’s recent annual shareholder meeting, CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the Cybertruck delivery event is scheduled for later this year. Since its announcement in November 2019, the Cybertruck has generated significant excitement, which continues to grow as its release approaches. Musk expressed his expectation of selling 250,000 to 500,000 Cybertrucks annually once production reaches full capacity.

Why It Matters: Ford CEO Jim Farley last week downplayed concerns that the Cybertruck could pose a threat to the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. Farley likened the Cybertruck to a fancy high-end product parked in front of a hotel, emphasizing that Ford’s trucks are designed for “real people who do real work.”

In contrast, analyst Sam Korus from Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management believes the Cybertruck will become as mainstream as Tesla’s Model Y. Korus argued that underestimating the Cybertruck’s potential is a blind spot, citing the 1.5 million reservations and increased Google search trends as evidence of its growing popularity. He cautioned that traditional automakers would make a “mistake” if they overlooked the potential implications of the Cybertruck’s success.

Photo courtesy: Tesla