Andrew Tate Offers To Train Musk For Cage Fight With Zuckerberg: 'You Will Not Lose'

Former professional kickboxer and social media influencer Andrew Tate has offered to become Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk's trainer in an upcoming cage match with Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

In a tweet on Thursday, Tate said he would train Musk and assured the billionaire entrepreneur he would not lose.

Tate, who faced a ban from Meta's platforms in 2022, offered his help to Musk as a form of retribution against the social media company.

Meta had banned Tate from Instagram and Facebook for violating policies on dangerous organizations and individuals and infringing its hate speech guidelines.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user cautioned Musk about Zuckerberg's newfound martial arts skills, to which Musk responded, "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol."

An impending physical confrontation between the two tech billionaires would undoubtedly be the pinnacle of excitement.

Musk is the richest person in the world, valued at $232 billion, and Zuckerberg ranks 10h at $103 billion, according to Bloomberg. The shareholders of their public companies, however, could be worried about potential injuries or distractions.

On June 20, Tate and his brother Tristan were indicted on serious charges, including human trafficking, rape and establishing a criminal gang. The Tate brothers are under house arrest, pending a criminal investigation into allegations of abuse against seven women. In December 2022, the brothers were arrested in Bucharest.

Amid Tate's arrest in December, Musk tweeted a meme with an image of Keanu Reeves in the film "The Matrix." When one of Musk's followers tweeted that they knew Tate and went to one of his sex parties, Musk responded by saying he had never met Tate before.