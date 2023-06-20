Andrew Tate And Brother Indicted On Human Trafficking, Rape Charges: CNN

Online influencer Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan, and two Romanian citizens have been indicted on serious charges, including human trafficking, rape, and establishing a criminal gang, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Under Investigation

The Tate brothers and their Romanian co-accused are currently under house arrest, pending a criminal investigation into allegations of abuse against seven women. The brothers were initially arrested in Bucharest, Romania’s capital, in December 2022, and remained in police custody until March 2023.

Charges and Court Proceedings

Andrew Tate faces additional charges of rape, while Tristan is accused of inciting violence. The brothers are scheduled to appear in a Bucharest court on Wednesday morning, where the court will discuss their house arrest and set a trial date.

Legal Defense

The Tate brothers’ legal team has expressed readiness to fight the charges in court, stating that they will present evidence and arguments to prove their clients’ innocence.

Infamous Online Presence

Andrew Tate, a former professional kickboxer, gained notoriety for his online rants advocating male dominance, female submission, and the pursuit of wealth. His content, which has been criticized for its misogynistic views, has garnered a large following, particularly among young men. Tate’s TikTok account, before being taken down, had approximately 11.6 billion views.