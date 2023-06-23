North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson Endorses Donald Trump

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson endorsed Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference in Washington on Friday. Robinson, a pastor elected to his current office in 2020, emphasized the need for a leader who would prioritize American interests.

What Happened: Robinson’s endorsement of Trump is a testament to the former president’s continued strength among evangelical voters. Robinson stated that the country needs a leader who would “put America first” and prioritize American interests, Politico reports.

"This nation needs a fighter, someone who is willing to go onto the world stage walking boldly, strongly, waving the American flag saying, ‘the Americans are here, and we are in charge again and we are going to lead this world into the future with freedom,'" Robinson said.

"That is why, on this stage, today, I am endorsing Donald J. Trump."

Why It Matters: Robinson’s endorsement comes amidst a crowded GOP primary race for the 2024 presidential election. Former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) recently announced that he would not support Trump if he becomes the GOP presidential nominee in 2024, as reported by Benzinga.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R – Florida) is gaining ground against Trump in the crowded Republican presidential primary, according to a poll released on Thursday. Despite the crowded field, Trump has yet to decide on participating in the GOP primary debate, expressing concerns about letting his Republican rivals take shots at him, as reported by Benzinga.