Former President Donald Trump is still mulling his bid to join the first Republican presidential primary debate scheduled for later this summer.

What Happened: Trump, in the second part of his interview with Fox News's Bret Baier, said, "I like to debate, I don't mind it at all, but when you're 40 points up…why would I let them [his Republican rivals] take shots at me."

As the leading GOP contender for the 2024 presidential nomination, Trump expressed his readiness and willingness to engage in a debate with President Joe Biden before the general election next year. However, he has not committed his participation in the first GOP primary debate, scheduled for Aug. 23 and set to be aired on Fox News. The debate will be hosted by Baier and co-moderated by Martha MacCallum.

"Why would I allow a hostile network and then allow people that are polling at zero … to be hitting me with questions. You know, I don't think it's fair," Trump said.

Why It Matters: The front-running Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election, Trump, has repeatedly indicated that he's unlikely to attend the debates because he is "leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers" and doesn't want to subject himself to being "libeled and abused."

According to a RealClearPolitics polling average, the ex-president currently leads the field with 51.9% support. At the same time, his next close is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is at 21.1%.

