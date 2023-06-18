What Will Elon Musk Put On His 'Highlights' Tab? The Twitter World Holds Its Breath

Elon Musk's Twitter 2.0 appears to have finally introduced the "Highlights” tab, leaving netizens eagerly waiting to discover which of the tech billionaire's tweets have made the cut.

What Happened: The "Highlights” tab feature, which allows users to showcase their favorite tweets directly on their profiles, has finally been spotted by some users. While the feature has been in testing mode for a few weeks, it now appears to be rolling out to some users.

The purpose behind this feature is to provide content creators and influencers with a novel way to showcase their best and most engaging tweets, potentially attracting more followers and driving subscriptions.

Although it is said that the majority of Twitter interactions typically occur within the feed itself, the Highlights Tab offers an opportunity to captivate potential followers and demonstrate the cleverness and brilliance behind one’s tweets.

Interestingly, this concept was inspired by Jason Calacanis, a friend of Musk’s who has positioned himself as somewhat of an adviser for the next iteration of Twitter.

As users eagerly await the unveiling of the tweets that Musk will personally highlight through this feature, the excitement and intrigue surrounding this development continue to grow.

Why It's Important: Previously, netizens compared the feature with a yearly review conducted by Spotify Technology SA SPOT and the homepage of Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG YouTube channels — however, considering the feature is still in the nascent roll-out stage, it will likely be sometime before users can have a definite opinion about this update.

Note: Benzinga independently verified that the “Highlights” tab feature is not yet available for everyone. While some users can see the highlighted tweets of other users, they might not still be able to add their tweets to the Highlighted Tabs section.

