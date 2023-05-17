From tweeting "Nuke Mars!" to calling the COVID-19 panic "dumb," Elon Musk's Twitter timeline has long been a hotbed of controversies, and it hasn't slowed since the tech billionaire acquired the microblogging site.

What Happened: As 2022 drew to a close, Benzinga examined some of Musk's most controversial tweets and their replies by OpenAI's chatGPT — an AI-powered chatbot — that took the internet by storm.

In March 2020, Musk termed the panic over the COVID-19 outbreak "dumb." His comments received flak from the likes of statistician Nassim Nicholas Taleb, best known for his work "The Black Swan," which predicted the 2008 global financial crisis.

ChatGPT's reply to Musk's tweet stated, "It is important to recognize that different people may have different levels of concern or may be affected by the pandemic in different ways."

In 2020, Musk tweeted at least two separate posts on his take on “pronouns.” The tech billionaire declared support for transgender people but called pronouns “esthetic nightmare.” In June 2022, it was reported that one of Musk’s children is fighting to change their last name and legally declare their gender identity.

In reply to Musk's tweet, ChatGPT's stated, "It is also important to remember that pronouns are not just about aesthetics — they are an important part of how we communicate and interact with each other."

In August 2019, Musk appeared to call for a nuclear strike on Mars. He had made similar statements in 2015 when he appeared on Stephen Colbert's "Late Show." When a user replied to his now infamous tweet, asking, "If we were to nuke the poles of Mars like you suggest, how long would it take it to turn into an Earth-like planet?" Musk said, "Aspirationally, decades."

ChatGPT's reply to Musk's tweet stated, "Mars and other celestial bodies have the potential to be valuable scientific and exploration sites, and it is important to consider the potential impacts of our actions on these environments."

In 2018, Musk took to Twitter to announce that he plans to take Tesla private at $420 a share. Although he never followed through, the tweet cost him and the company a combined $40 million to settle fraud charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

ChatGPT's reply to Musk's tweet stated, "It is important to carefully evaluate the potential risks and benefits of any such decisions and to consult with qualified professionals, such as financial advisors and legal counsel, to help ensure that it is well-informed and in the best interests of the company and its stakeholders."

In October 2022, Musk, who was once praised for restoring internet connectivity in Ukraine via Starlink satellites, drew massive backlash for a provocative tweet, polling his followers on what would be the most likely outcome of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The tweet prompted a Ukraine diplomat to tell Musk to "F**k Off."

ChatGPT's reply to Musk's tweet stated, "It is important for all parties to work towards a resolution that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and promotes the long-term stability and prosperity of the region."

This story was originally published on Dec. 21, 2022.

