Elon Musk announced a new Twitter feature asked by a user would be coming soon — and netizens are calling it the “fastest customer support.”

What Happened: After angel investor Jason Calacanis, an early Tesla backer, requested Twitter roll out a custom tab on a user’s profile page with their top 25 tweets, Musk said such a feature would soon be “coming.”

Calacanis later applauded Twitter’s quick customer support — but he wasn’t the only one. Here are some top reactions from users who applauded Musk’s quick response to this Twitter product request:

Users also compared the upcoming new feature with a yearly review by Spotify Technology SA SPOT and the homepage of Alphabet Inc’s. GOOG GOOGL YouTube channels.

In January, Musk announced a string of new features, including long-format tweets, a bookmark button, and the ability to format tweets with options like bold, underline as well as font size.

While Musk has been praised for bringing several long-awaited features, he is also criticized for the erratic functioning of TweetDeck, the microblogging site’s dashboard application.

