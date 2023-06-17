The world's two richest individuals, Louis Vuitton's Bernard Arnault and Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk, lunched together on Friday in Paris.

What Happened: Ahead of Musk's highly anticipated appearance at the VivaTech conference, the duo set aside their regular jostle for the title of the richest man in the world and gathered for a Parisian power lunch on Friday.

They caught up for lunch at one of Europe's most expensive hotels, Opulent rooms at the Cheval Blanc, offering a breathtaking view of the Eiffel Tower.

However, there’s has been no clear words from Musk and Arnault’s team about what they discussed during their midday meal. WWD, a fashion-industry trade journal, citing a Louis Vuitton spokesperson, said they probably discussed the economy and investment in France.

The duo was joined by family members during the meal. Musk’s mother, model Maye Musk, was present, along with Arnault's son, Antoine Arnault.

Musk and Arnault were also pictured together overlooking the Eiffel Tower in a photo shared by Antoine on his Instagram account.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the two men have a combined fortune of approximately $426 billion. Earlier this month, Musk surpassed Arnault to reclaim the title of the world’s wealthiest person after investors sold luxury stocks.

Why It Matters: Musk met Arnault during a whistle-stop tour of Europe. He had visited Rome the day before and met with Prime Minister Georgia Meloni. Musk also met Emmanuel Macron – his second meeting with the French president in less than a month – as the leader seeks to attract investment from Tesla.

Photo: Shutterstock, Wikimedia Commons