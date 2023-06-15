Elon Musk Greeted By Italy's Prime Minister, Deputy — Heads Off To France Next To Meet Macron

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk met with Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday.

What Happened: In a tweet on Thursday, the prime minister said that it was a very ‘fruitful meeting’ with Musk wherein they discussed artificial intelligence, European market rules and birth rate, among others.

The CEO also met with Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and gave an interview to Italian journalist Nicola Porro. The interview will reportedly be broadcast on Quarta Repubblica on Monday.

The CEO himself posted a picture of him in conversation with Porro captioned, “How beautiful you are Rome!”

According to an Instagram account that tracks Musk’s private jet, the CEO has already left Rome and landed near Paris.

Why It Matters: In France, Musk will speak at the Viva Tech conference and is expected to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, reported Reuters. Musk and Macron met last month on May 15.

As per the report, Macron is eyeing selling France as an investment destination with Musk on Friday. Macron said that they would talk about artificial intelligence, social media and cars and batteries “to promote French and European attractiveness.”

Earlier this week, during the tech conference, France's digital minister Jean-Noel Barrot also expressed the country's desire for a Tesla factory.

