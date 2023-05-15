Will Tesla's Next Hub Be In France? Musk-Macron Meeting Sparks Buzz

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet with Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Monday.

What Happened: The meeting will take place during a gathering of global business leaders organized by Macron in Versailles to showcase France’s appeal for foreign investment, Reuters reported, citing a statement from Elysee Palace.

Discussions are underway between French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Musk regarding potential investments in France, although no specific details have been disclosed.

The meeting would cover several topics including electric cars, he added. According to Reuters, Musk will also attend lunch with the finance minister.

See Also: Best Electric Vehicle Stocks

Why It Matters: Macron has been actively working to attract investors and promote northern France as a center for electric car battery production, as per Bloomberg.

Following a challenging period that included a pension reform dispute, Macron aims to rejuvenate his second term by implementing measures to revive France’s industrial sector.

Despite recent concerns about the public deficit, Macron has committed to further tax reductions. He will address the nation on French television later on Monday.

During the event, Macron is also expected to meet with other prominent CEOs, including Albert Bourla of Pfizer Inc. and Bob Iger of Walt Disney Co., at the historic Palace of Versailles, a symbol of French power.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Tesla Hit With Class Action Suit: Users Claim Battery Drain After Software Updates