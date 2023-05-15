Elon Musk Flies From Rufus Du Sol Show To Meeting With French President Macron, 'Slept In The Car' Before

Elon Musk was seen at a Rufus Du Sol show in Mexico early Sunday morning, hours before he flew to France to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Musk was caught on camera telling Macron that he “slept in the car” before the two met, according to the Telegraph.

The show was at the Cabo San Lucas resort where Rufus, a popular Australian electronic dance music artist, performed from 1:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. early Sunday morning, according to the Sundream festival’s website.

Musk was also seen at a different concert in Los Angeles, earlier Saturday night. Musk’s flight records confirm that his jet flew from California to Cabo and then to Paris all within 48 hours.

Musk and Macron discussed the possibility of Tesla investing in a plant or factory in France. After the meeting, Musk said Tesla would make a significant investment in France “at some point” but did not specify when or give a timetable.

Macron tweeted after the meeting, saying that he and Musk have “so much to do together.” Macron also said that the two discussed digital regulation, which may involve artificial intelligence. Musk, who helped start ChatGPT parent company OpenAI, recently founded a new AI company called X.AI.

Musk replied to Macron’s tweet, saying it was an honor to meet.

Macron faced a decline in popularity following a decision to raise France’s retirement age. His meeting with Musk could serve as a potential distraction, and help convince the public that Macron is trying to improve the economy with a business-first approach, according to the Telegraph.

