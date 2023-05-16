Jean Carroll Mulling Another Defamation Lawsuit Against Trump: 'Weighing All Of Our Options'

E. Jean Carroll, who was awarded $5 million in a rape defamation trial by a Manhattan jury last week against Donald Trump, said another civil suit against the former president might follow.

What Happened: Carroll and her lawyer Roberta A. Kaplan told MSNBC that they are now weighing whether to file a new defamation lawsuit against Trump and a decision would be made soon.

Kaplan said Trump’s persistent denial despite being found liable by the country is "definitely actionable."

"Here, the cruelty will make him less wealthy he’s not going to get away with it another time. It’s unprecedented for a person to have been held liable in defamation to keep doing the defamation, so they’re not a lot of cases that we can look to for a Playbook about how to do it but suffice it to say I have a lot of lawyers, who are very busy looking into this and we are weighing all of our options."

Why It Matters: Despite being found liable for sexually abusing Carroll in the 1990s in a department store dressing room, Trump repeatedly dismissed her case as false. The jury also held Trump accused of defaming Carroll by branding her as a liar.

The former president said the charges against him were fabricated and that he didn't know Carroll at all. "This woman, I don't know her. I never met her. I have no idea who she is," Trump said on CNN.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via MidJourney.