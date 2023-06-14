What's Going On With Unity Software Stock?

Unity Software Inc. U shares are trading higher Wednesday. The move appears to be largely due to continued momentum from the company's recently announced partnership with Apple AAPL.

What To Know: According to a CNBC report, Apple announced that it’s working with Unity during a Keynote presentation earlier this month. The two companies have teamed up to build a third-party ecosystem of apps for Apple's Vision Pro headset.

“We know there is a community of developers who have been building incredible 3D apps for years,” Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of worldwide developer relations, reportedly said.

“Today, we are excited to share that we’ve been working with Unity to bring those apps to Vision Pro, so popular Unity-based games and apps can gain full access to VisionOS features such as Passthrough, high-resolution rendering and native gestures.”

The report indicates that a company spokesperson for Unity issued a statement to CNBC, saying, “We’re excited to deliver Unity’s powerful and familiar real-time 3D tools and capabilities to Apple Vision Pro, so our huge community of passionate developers can bring new and existing Unity-created apps and games to this exciting new spatial computing platform. With visionOS and Unity’s PolySpatial technology, we can’t wait to see the new apps and games Unity developers will create for Vision Pro!”

U Price Action: Shares of U were up 4.59% at $40.35 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

