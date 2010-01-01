Ryan Gustafson

Ryan Gustafson

Benzinga Staff Writer

Aehr Test Systems Beats Q1 Estimates, Reiterates Guidance: Here Are The Details
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) shares are trading lower after the company reported first-quarter financial results.
Why Levi Strauss Stock Is Sinking After Hours
Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter earnings.
Why Insulet Stock Traded Lower
Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) shares traded lower Thursday.
Why Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Popped Today
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported preliminary U.S.
What&#39;s Going On With Kohl&#39;s Stock Today?
Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) shares are trading lower Thursday. The stock has been pulling back recently from strength seen at the end of September.
Why General Motors Stock Sunk Today
General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) shares are trading lower Thursday following a report suggesting the company has at least 20 million vehicles with potentially explosive airbag parts
Why Novavax Stock Fell Today
Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading lower Wednesday amid a pullback in the stock, which gained Tuesday after the FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization for the company's updated protein-based COVID-19 vaccine for
Veracyte Stock Is Volatile After-Hours - Here&#39;s Why
Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) shares are volatile after-hours on Wednesday after the company announced that new data from a phase 3 trial validates the value of the Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier in assisting physicians make more informed treatment decisions for their
Why Accolade Stock Is Falling After-Hours
Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) shares are trading lower after-hours on Wednesday after the company announced results for the second-quarter 2024
Why Lithium Americas Stock Plunged Today
Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) shares are trading lower after the company announced it completed separation into two independent public companies.
What&#39;s Going On With Carnival Stock Today?
Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) shares are trading higher Wednesday, a slight rebound in price following a recent downtrend in the stock.
What&#39;s Going On With FingerMotion Stock Today?
FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) shares are trading higher on Wednesday. The company responded to a short seller report issued by Capybara Research.
Why Cal-Maine Foods Stock Dropped After-Hours
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) shares were trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected
Why Vericity Stock Surged Today
Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERY) shares popped Tuesday after iA Financial Group announced it will acquire the company.
What&#39;s Going On With UiPath Stock Today
UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH) shares are trading lower Tuesday. Shares of technology and software stocks are trading lower amid rising Treasury yields, which have negatively impacted growth stocks.
Why Meta Stock Is Slumping Today
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) shares are trading lower Tuesday.
What&#39;s Going On With Femasys Stock Today?
Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) shares are trading lower Tuesday.
Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced the acquisition of POINT Biopharma for an aggregate purchase price
Why Delta Apparel Stock Popped After-Hours
Delta Apparel, Inc. (AMEX: DLA) shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company announced it received an unsolicited offer to purchase its Salt Life business.  
What Happened To ShiftPixy Stock Today?
ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares surged on Monday. The company recently announced a delay of its reverse stock split effective date.  

